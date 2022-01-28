FIRST ALERT- Extreme cold and wind expected this weekend, along with a few snow flakes.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

FIRST ALERT - Saturday morning for a few snow flakes to the north and extreme cold during the day with high in the 40s. Lows will drop to the low 20s and upper teens

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY - Kershaw and Lee Counties

Sunday morning will start in the 20s

Warmer weather expected by Sunday afternoon

First Alert Summary

A coastal storm system is gaining intensification as it races up the east coast. The cold side of the system will bring a cold rain and a few snow showers to our area. We are not expecting high totals. Expecting a dusting in our northeastern counties and there is a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Kershaw and Lee counties, they have the best chance of seeing snow early Saturday morning.

Saturday will be one of the coldest days we have seen this season. Daytime highs will settle in the low 40s and with wind speeds from the north at 10-15 mph it will feel like the 30s.

Forecast Update

FIRST ALERT Saturday AM : A few early snow showers with a dusting of accumulation

Saturday PM: Clearing skies but windy with gusts to 25 MPH. Highs near 40 but feeling like the 30s

Sunday: Mostly Sunny with highs in the low 50s.

Monday: A Few Clouds with highs in the low 60s.

