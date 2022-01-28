SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT- Extreme cold and wind expected this weekend, along with a few snow flakes.

By Von Gaskin
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

wis
wis(wis weather)
wis
wis(wis weather)

First Alert Headlines

  • FIRST ALERT - Saturday morning for a few snow flakes to the north and extreme cold during the day with high in the 40s. Lows will drop to the low 20s and upper teens
  • WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY - Kershaw and Lee Counties
  • Sunday morning will start in the 20s
  • Warmer weather expected by Sunday afternoon
wis
wis(wis weather)
wis
wis(wis weather)

First Alert Summary

A coastal storm system is gaining intensification as it races up the east coast. The cold side of the system will bring a cold rain and a few snow showers to our area. We are not expecting high totals. Expecting a dusting in our northeastern counties and there is a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Kershaw and Lee counties, they have the best chance of seeing snow early Saturday morning.

Saturday will be one of the coldest days we have seen  this season. Daytime highs will settle in the low 40s and with wind speeds from the north at 10-15 mph it will feel like the 30s.

wis
wis(wis weather)
wis
wis(wis weather)

Forecast Update

FIRST ALERT Saturday AM : A few early snow showers with a dusting of accumulation

Saturday PM: Clearing skies but windy with gusts to 25 MPH. Highs near 40 but feeling like the 30s

Sunday: Mostly Sunny with highs in the low 50s.

Monday: A Few Clouds with highs in the low 60s.

wis
wis(wis weather)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

wis
FIRST ALERT: Another round of some wintry weather for tonight - Cold Saturday AM
FILE PHOTO of a DMV in South Carolina. This photo does NOT contain the alleged suspect.
Former SCDMV employee charged with accepting bribes
FILE PHOTO
Ridge View High School student claims he was sexually assaulted by teammates, files lawsuit against Richland Two
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced the arrest of 19-year-old Frankey Tyler, Jr. who has been...
Four teenagers, man accused of firing into home then leading deputies in 100 mph chase
17th earthquake rocks the Midlands, one month after first quake reported
17th earthquake rocks the Midlands, one month after first quake reported

Latest News

Power lines
POWER OUTAGE MAPS: Real-time North Carolina and South Carolina updates
wis
FIRST ALERT: Another round of some wintry weather for tonight - Cold Saturday AM
FIRST ALERT: Another round of some wintry weather for tonight - Cold Saturday AM
FIRST ALERT: Another round of some wintry weather for tonight - Cold Saturday AM
FIRST ALERT: Another round of some wintry weather for tonight - Cold Saturday AM
FIRST ALERT: Another round of some wintry weather for tonight - Cold Saturday AM