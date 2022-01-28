SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

17th earthquake rocks the Midlands, one month after first quake reported

17th earthquake rocks the Midlands, one month after first quake reported
17th earthquake rocks the Midlands, one month after first quake reported(WMBF)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - The 17th earthquake to be reported in the Midlands since Dec. 27 happened Thursday, according to the USGS.

The USGS reports the quake had a magnitude of 2.1 just east of Elgin at 6:46 p.m.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division says this is the 18th earthquake to occur statewide since Dec. 27 and the 11th for 2022.

Did you feel it? Let the USGS know, here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

wis
FIRST ALERT: Colder today - Showers and snow showers possible Friday night into Saturday AM
Harrison Brodrick Brown has been identified as the suspect in a multi-agency search near the...
Suspect identified, considered ‘armed & dangerous’ during search at Columbia’s Colony Apartments
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
DHEC reports new record of COVID cases over the weekend amid results being delayed, more than 22,000 Sunday
FILE PHOTO of a DMV in South Carolina. This photo does NOT contain the alleged suspect.
Former SCDMV employee charged with accepting bribes
school bus generic
Aiken County schools to switch to year-round schedule for 2023-24

Latest News

FILE PHOTO
Ridge View High School student claims he was sexually assaulted by teammates, files lawsuit against Richland Two
FILE PHOTO - Dr. Baron Davis R2 superintendent
No charges filed in Richland County School District Two verbal argument involving Dr. Davis and wife
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced the arrest of 19-year-old Frankey Tyler, Jr. who has been...
Four teenagers, man accused of firing into home then leading deputies in 100 mph chase
A former employee of the Orangeburg County School District pleaded guilty to defrauding the...
Employee who defrauded school district of half-a-million dollars during pandemic pleads guilty