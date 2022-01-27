SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

VIDEO: Gunmen jump out of car, open fire in middle of road in New Orleans

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 8:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police have released shocking video of armed suspects jumping out of a car in the middle of the road and shooting at another vehicle in traffic.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. in the 3800 block of Elysian Fields Avenue on Jan. 24.

In the video, three unknown subjects jump from a red newer model Honda Accord and begin shooting at the victim’s vehicle as it passes.

The victim was struck by gunfire, police say. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The suspects then get back into the Accord and flee the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison Brodrick Brown has been identified as the suspect in a multi-agency search near the...
Suspect identified, considered ‘armed & dangerous’ during search at Columbia’s Colony Apartments
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
New version of omicron reported, dubbed ‘stealth omicron’
COVID-19 vaccination cards are being required more frequently.
Newly proposed SC law would make it a crime to ask about vaccine status
wis
FIRST ALERT: Cooler temps on the way - Showers and snow showers possible Friday night
FILE PHOTO of a baby's feet. (Source: Pixabay)
Infant successfully surrendered to Lexington Medical Center

Latest News

A survivor of the capsized vessel was found on top of the ship's hull.
Situation ‘dire’ as Coast Guard seeks 38 missing off Florida
wis
FIRST ALERT: Cooler temps on the way - Showers and snow showers possible Friday night
Victims of a 2019 boat crash have filed claims against the estates of Paul Murdaugh and his...
Claims totaling $65M filed against estates of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh by victims in 2019 boat crash
The agency attributed the delay to a processing issue that stemmed from a large volume of...
DHEC addresses data processing issue, says testing delays caused by private lab are resolved
Sumter Co. Sheriff's Office investigate
Sumter Co. sheriff hires independent attorney to investigate his own sexual assault allegations