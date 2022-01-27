SkyView
‘This little girl was a fighter’: NICU baby, nurse reunite in Myrtle Beach after 30 years

After nearly 30 years, Hannah Stovall reunited with the nurse who saved her life after she was born at 32 weeks, weighing only two pounds.(Source: Hannah Stovall/Joann Lytton)
By Patrick Lloyd
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Nearly 30 years ago, a nurse in the neonatal intensive care unit in Colorado helped deliver a baby who was born at 32 weeks, weighing less than two pounds.

That baby defied all the odds with the support of her nurse who knew the little girl was a fighter.

“This little girl was a fighter from day one,” said former NICU nurse Joann Lytton. “I mean they’d say, ‘No,’ and she’d say, ‘Yes.’ I had no doubt that she was going to make it.”

Now at 29 years old, Hannah Stovall lives in Alaska, while Lytton lives on the opposite side of the United States in the Myrtle Beach area.

Stovall recently made the trip to the Grand Strand to reunite with the nurse who saved her life nearly three decades ago.

WMBF News anchor Patrick Lloyd and photographer George Hansen will have their incredible story of defying all the odds on WMBF News at 5 p.m.

