SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Tennessee school board bans Pulitzer-winning Holocaust book ‘Maus’

In “Maus,” comic artist Art Spiegelman tells the story of his Jewish parents’ lives in the...
In “Maus,” comic artist Art Spiegelman tells the story of his Jewish parents’ lives in the Auschwitz concentration camp.(Pantheon Books via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee school district has voted to ban a Pulitzer Prize winning graphic novel about the Holocaust due to “inappropriate language” and an illustration of a nude woman, according to minutes from a board meeting.

The McMinn County School Board decided Jan. 10 to remove “Maus” from its curriculum, news outlets reported.

Art Spiegelman won the Pulitzer Prize in 1992 for the work that tells the story of his Jewish parents living in 1940s Poland and depicts him interviewing his father about his experiences as a Holocaust survivor.

In an interview, Spiegelman told CNBC he was “baffled” by the school board’s decision and called the action “Orwellian.”

“It’s leaving me with my jaw open, like, ‘What?’” he said.

The minutes from the school board meeting indicate objections over some of the language used, and at first Director of Schools Lee Parkison suggested redacting it “to get rid of the eight curse words and the picture of the woman that was objected to.”

The nude woman is drawn as a mouse. In the graphic novel, Jews are drawn as mice and the Nazis are drawn as cats.

“It shows people hanging, it shows them killing kids, why does the educational system promote this kind of stuff? It is not wise or healthy,” School Board Member Tony Allman said about the book, which was part of the district’s eighth-grade English language arts curriculum.

Instructional supervisor Julie Goodin, a former history teacher, said she thought the graphic novel was a good way to depict a horrific event.

“It’s hard for this generation, these kids don’t even know 9/11, they were not even born,” Goodin said. “Are the words objectionable? Yes, there is no one that thinks they aren’t. But by taking away the first part, it’s not changing the meaning of what he is trying to portray.”

Randi Weingarten, the Jewish president of the American Federation of Teachers, which does not play a role in McMinn County, noted the timing of the news on Twitter. Thursday is International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

“Yes it is uncomfortable to talk about genocide, but it is our history and educating about it helps us not repeat this horror,” Weingarten said.

The board emphasized in the minutes that they did not object to teaching about the Holocaust, but some were concerned the work was not age-appropriate.

Although they discussed redacting parts of the book, that led to copyright concerns and board members ultimately decided to look for an alternative book about the subject.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

wis
FIRST ALERT: Colder today - Showers and snow showers possible Friday night into Saturday AM
Harrison Brodrick Brown has been identified as the suspect in a multi-agency search near the...
Suspect identified, considered ‘armed & dangerous’ during search at Columbia’s Colony Apartments
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
DHEC reports new record of COVID cases over the weekend amid results being delayed, more than 22,000 Sunday
school bus generic
Aiken County schools to switch to year-round schedule for 2023-24
If you have info on this or any other crime, please submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at...
RCSD looking for man caught on camera stealing $2,000 worth of jewelry

Latest News

FILE - The American flag flies at half-staff on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, outside of Oxford High...
Michigan school shooting suspect to pursue insanity defense
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is expected to announce he will retire from the bench.
Biden meeting with Breyer, announcing justice’s retirement
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Donald...
Oklahoma executes man for 2001 slayings of 2 hotel workers
Police said four “persons of interest” are in custody in the Milwaukee slayings of six....
Police: 4 ‘persons of interest’ in custody in Milwaukee slayings of 6
The Department of Health and Human Services building is seen in Washington, April 5, 2009. The...
Watchdog: HHS failing on health crises, deemed ‘high risk’