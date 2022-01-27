SkyView
S.C. judge J. Michelle Childs being considered as potential SCOTUS nominee

FILE - Judge J. Michelle Childs, who was nominated by President Barack Obama to the U.S. District Court, listens during her nomination hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 16, 2010. Childs, currently a U.S. District Court Judge for Southern California, is nominated to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. Childs has been on the bench in California since 2010, appointed by former president Barack Obama. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)(Charles Dharapak | AP)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After the announcement of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement, President Joe Biden is now tasked with filling the position, and South Carolina judge J. Michelle Childs is being considered as a potential candidate.

President Biden has pledged to fill the position with the historic naming of the court’s first Black woman, and Majority Whip James Clyburn says he believes it was that pledge which catapulted him to the Democratic nomination.

Clyburn says it would be a good time for the country to see what kind of jurist she is.

“I’m not against anybody. I just happen to be for her. The president has made it very clear that he believes in the diversity of backgrounds and experiences, and I just like that Michelle Childs has the work and educational and life experiences that would serve her well,” Clyburn said.

Childs earned her Juris Doctor from the University of South Carolina in 1991, and was just nominated to fill a seat on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals in December.

Childs has served as a U.S. District Court Judge for South Carolina since 2010 and previously served as a state trial court judge on the S.C. Circuit Court from 2006 to 2010.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

