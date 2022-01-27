Ridge View High School student claims he was sexually assaulted by teammates, files lawsuit against Richland Two

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A lawsuit has been filed against Richland County School District Two, after a student alleges he was sexually assaulted before a basketball game by several players in January 2020.

An attorney in Columbia will represent the student claiming he was assaulted, and his mother. Official court documents list the plaintiffs as “Mother Doe,” and “John Doe,” to protect their identities. According to the documents, the victim is a minor.

Attorney Tyler Bailey will represent the plaintiffs in the suit against Richland County School District Two. According to Bailey, the victim was a member of the basketball team, and damages were sustained after the assault, which allegedly happened in the locker room before a game at Ridge View High School.

Bailey says additional incidents of sexual assault were reported after the client’s January 2020 incident was revealed by the minor’s mother. The plaintiffs’ attorney also says the other incidents potentially involved the same members of the Ridge View High School boys’ basketball team.

The lawsuit alleges Ridgeview High School’s boys’ athletic programs have a history of hazing and violent abuse, and Richland County School District Two should have protected the victim from his fellow teammates.

Attorney Bailey released the statement below in response to the sexual assault of his minor client:

Children should be safe and secure from sexual assault, violence, and harassment while participating in school-sanctioned and school-sponsored athletic programs. Furthermore, parents should feel comfortable knowing that their children are in a safe environment from participating in school-sanctioned and school-sponsored athletic programs. There is no place for student-on-student sexual assault and harassment at our schools and parents should be able to trust that the school is properly supervising their children and training their employees, staff, and volunteers to prevent student on student sexual assault while occurring in situations when kids are supposed to be under their watchful eyes. I hope that Richland School District Two will do everything within its power to assist my clients with their recovery. Importantly, we also hope that this lawsuit forces Richland School District Two and other school districts across South Carolina to enact and enforce policies and procedures that will prevent this from happening to other student-athletes in the future.

