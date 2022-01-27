SkyView
Ridge View High School student claims he was sexually assaulted by teammates, files lawsuit against Richland Two

By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A lawsuit has been filed against Richland County School District Two, after a student alleges he was sexually assaulted before a basketball game by several players in January 2020.

An attorney in Columbia will represent the student claiming he was assaulted, and his mother. Official court documents list the plaintiffs as “Mother Doe,” and “John Doe,” to protect their identities. According to the documents, the victim is a minor.

Attorney Tyler Bailey will represent the plaintiffs in the suit against Richland County School District Two. According to Bailey, the victim was a member of the basketball team, and damages were sustained after the assault, which allegedly happened in the locker room before a game at Ridge View High School.

Bailey says additional incidents of sexual assault were reported after the client’s January 2020 incident was revealed by the minor’s mother. The plaintiffs’ attorney also says the other incidents potentially involved the same members of the Ridge View High School boys’ basketball team.

The lawsuit alleges Ridgeview High School’s boys’ athletic programs have a history of hazing and violent abuse, and Richland County School District Two should have protected the victim from his fellow teammates.

Attorney Bailey released the statement below in response to the sexual assault of his minor client:

