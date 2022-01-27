SkyView
No bond for man charged in Houston-area deputy’s death

Oscar Rosales, 51, was taken into custody at a hotel in Mexico along the U.S. border,...
Oscar Rosales, 51, was taken into custody at a hotel in Mexico along the U.S. border, authorities said. He is accused of fatally shooting a Houston-area deputy during a traffic stop.(Source: Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) — A 51-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a Houston-area deputy during a traffic stop this past weekend is being held without bond after being returned to the U.S. following his arrest in Mexico.

Oscar Rosales made his initial court appearance in Houston Wednesday evening after he was flown back to the city from Del Rio, Texas.

A magistrate judge ordered he be held without bond.

Authorities say Rosales was captured in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, located across the U.S.-Mexico border from Del Rio, on Wednesday morning.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner on Thursday spoke about the "evilness" of the suspect accused of murdering a Harris County constable. (Source: KTRK via CNN)

Authorities were trying to determine if Rosales was a citizen of either El Salvador, Guatemala or Honduras.

Prosecutors have filed a charge of capital murder against Rosales for the death of Harris County Precinct 5 Cpl. Charles Galloway.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

