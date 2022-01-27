SkyView
Former SCDMV employee charged with accepting bribes

FILE PHOTO of a DMV in South Carolina. This photo does NOT contain the alleged suspect.
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles employee has been charged with accepting bribes, according to officials.

Othinell Arthur Jenkins, III, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with three counts of receiving anything of value to influence action of public employees, according to SLED officials. No other details surrounding the alleged crime were released.

SLED was called in to investigate by the DMV.

Jenkins was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

