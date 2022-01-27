FIRST ALERT: Tracking a few snowflakes in the Midlands late Friday into Saturday morning

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking some snowflakes in your First Alert Forecast this week.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, bundle up! Temperatures will be falling into the mid to upper 20s. We’ll see mostly clear skies.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine Thursday. It will be chilly. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

A few showers are possible later in the day Friday (30%). Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Heads up! Saturday is an Alert Day. Parts of the Midlands could see some snowflakes, mainly Saturday morning.

The chance for snow will all depend on the track of an area of low pressure offshore. We’re not expecting a big winter weather event from this system.

Saturday will be windy and cold with high temperatures in the low 40s. We’ll see more sunshine with highs in the upper 40s for Sunday.

First Alert Weather Story:

We’re tracking a few more snowflakes in your forecast by the weekend.

First, tonight, make sure you bundle up! We’re tracking temperatures in the mid to upper 20s under mostly clear skies.

On Thursday, it will be chilly despite the sunshine. Highs will reach the upper 40s under sunny skies.

By Friday, highs will be near 50. We’ll see a good deal of clouds in the Midlands as an area of low pressure begins to develop offshore. In fact, a few rain showers are possible later in the day Friday. For now, rain chances are around 30%.

Our weather conditions get a bit more interesting overnight into Saturday morning. In fact, some of the Midlands could see a few snowflakes or snow showers. That’s why Saturday is an Alert Day.

We’re tracking an area of low pressure that will develop offshore of the Carolinas Friday into Saturday. That low will move northeast and develop into a major snowstorm for the northeast U.S.

But here in the Midlands, we’ll have cold air in place Friday night into Saturday. With rain in the area and falling temperatures Friday night into Saturday morning, some of that rain could changeover to snow flurries or snow showers.

Right now, we’re not expecting a big winter weather event here. However, the northern and possibly the central Midlands will have the best chance to see possibly a dusting of snow in the area. We’ll need to watch the forecast closely. The amount of snow could change all depending on the track of the low pressure system. We’ll keep you posted.

High temperatures will be in the low 40s Saturday with gusty winds.

On Sunday, we’ll see mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s.

Tonight: Clear Skies and Cold. Slick spots possible. Overnight low temperatures in the upper teens and lower 20s.

Thursday: Sunny and Chilly. Highs in the upper 40s.

Friday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. PM Shower Chance (30%). High temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50.

Alert Day Saturday: Mostly to Partly Cloudy. Early Flakes/Flurries (30%). Cold & Windy. Highs in the low 40s.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny and Chilly. Highs in the upper 40s.

Monday: Sunny & Mild. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy & Mild. Highs near 60.

Groundhog Day (Wednesday): Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower (20%). Highs in the mid 60s.

