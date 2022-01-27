SkyView
DHEC announces testing result times back on track after delays

FILE PHOTO of a testing drive-thru in SC.
FILE PHOTO of a testing drive-thru in SC.(WIS)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - DHEC says it is back on schedule after reporting delays in people receiving their test results.

Officials say the labs and testing vendors have reported that all backlogs have been cleared and turnaround times for test results are back to the regular 48-hour time frame.

The agency attributed the delay to a processing issue that stemmed from a large volume of testing data being funneled into a single software system.

“We appreciate the patience of all South Carolinians and the hard work of our lab partners to respond to the challenges presented by the surge in testing demand,” Eubank said. “We thank all of our vendors for working diligently to provide timely test results and are optimistic that the adjustments made by all parties will ensure no such backlog occurs again.”

DHEC is still encouraging those who experience wait times longer than 72 hours from the time they were tested to call 1-888-697-9004 or email acc-testing-customerservice@dhec.sc.gov to get your results. Officials say to only call or email once. When leaving a message, provide your name, date of birth, a contact number and the testing date and location.

Free at-home tests are available from DHEC’s public health department testing sites. For more information, click here.

Free at-home tests are also available from the federal government at covidtests.gov.

