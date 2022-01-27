SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Coast Guard finds 4 more bodies during search for 38 migrants lost at sea; death toll 5

U.S. Coast Guard Captain Jo-Ann F. Burdian details the search of 38 missing migrants at a news...
U.S. Coast Guard Captain Jo-Ann F. Burdian details the search of 38 missing migrants at a news conference, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Miami Beach, Fla. The Coast Guard said four more bodies were found during a search for 38 migrants lost at sea between Florida and the Bahamas; five bodies in all have been recovered.(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)(Associated Press)
By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Coast Guard says it has found four more bodies in its search for 38 migrants lost at sea off Florida, for a total of five bodies.

The maritime security agency said Thursday that it also plans to call off its active search for survivors at sunset if it doesn’t receive any new information.

Authorities have stressed the difficulty of finding survivors in the turbulent waters of the Gulf Stream.

A lone survivor who was found clinging to the hull of the overturned boat on Tuesday said the boat capsized late Saturday after he and 39 others had set out for Florida from the island of Bimini in the Bahamas.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

wis
FIRST ALERT: Colder today - Showers and snow showers possible Friday night into Saturday AM
Harrison Brodrick Brown has been identified as the suspect in a multi-agency search near the...
Suspect identified, considered ‘armed & dangerous’ during search at Columbia’s Colony Apartments
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
DHEC reports new record of COVID cases over the weekend amid results being delayed, more than 22,000 Sunday
school bus generic
Aiken County schools to switch to year-round schedule for 2023-24
If you have info on this or any other crime, please submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at...
RCSD looking for man caught on camera stealing $2,000 worth of jewelry

Latest News

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many International Holocaust Remembrance Day commemorations...
World remembers Holocaust as antisemitism rises in pandemic
President Joe Biden said on Thursday he will nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme...
Biden: First Black woman to be nominated to Supreme Court
FILE - The American flag flies at half-staff on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, outside of Oxford High...
Michigan school shooting suspect to pursue insanity defense
Anheuser-Busch’s first zero-carb beer, Bud Light Next, is hitting stores Feb. 7.
Bud Light introduces carb-free beer