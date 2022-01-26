S.C. Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics kicks off

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Torch Run Executive Council announced $780,000 were raised during fundraising efforts in 2021 for the Special Olympics.

Officers across South Carolina had to find ways to get creative in raising money due to the pandemic, but were able to raise funds through Polar Plunges and rooftop sits.

Law enforcement officers also spent the year serving as volunteers and coaches for Special Olympics sports programs. According to SCLETR, there are currently more than 90 law enforcement agencies involved, and officers serve as guardians of the “Flame of Hope,” where they dedicate themselves to the organization.

All funds raised in South Carolina through the LETR directly support athlete opportunities.

“It’s great. It’s one of those things - it never fails. You do anything with the Special Olympics athletes, they’re the happiest group of people to be around,” Jonathan Calore, Asst, Law Enforcement Chief of the SC Forestry Commission said.

LETR began in 1981 as a run and has grown into an international program with the mission of raising awareness of and funds for Special Olympics programs.

Special Olympics South Carolina provides year-round athletic training and competition for 31,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

26 Olympic-type sports are available, and more than 500 competitions are held annually.

