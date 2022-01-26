SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Reichenbach secures GOP nomination for Hugh Leatherman’s Senate seat

Mike Reichenbach
Mike Reichenbach(Mike Reichenbach)
By Sarah Jenkins
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEE DEE, S.C. (WMBF) - GOP candidate Mike Reichenbach won the Republican primary Tuesday night to fill the state District 31 Senate seat previously held by the late Sen. Hugh Leatherman.

With all precincts reporting, Reichenbach defeated state Rep. Jay Jordan, R-Florence, 5,577 votes to 4,951 votes in Tuesday’s GOP primary, according to unofficial results at 9:05 p.m.

Jordan conceded the race early in the evening after early results showed him trailing Reichenbach by as many as 4 percentage points.

A news release from Jordan’s office said Jordan called Reichenbach, “who graciously accepted his congratulations.”

“Jay offered him his support and told him he looks forward to helping him ensure a Republican represents Florence in the State Senate. Jay pledges that they will work together as a team to represent Florence in Columbia,” the release said. “Words cannot express how thankful Jay is for all of those who have supported the campaign over the last two months. Tonight, didn’t go the way we wanted, but there will be other days and other races, and — above all else — still a lifetime’s worth of opportunities for Jay to continue serving his friends, neighbors, and fellow citizens of Florence.”

Reichenbach, the owner of several car dealerships in the Pee Dee, now faces Democratic candidate Suzanne La Rochelle in a March 29 special election for the Senate seat.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison Brodrick Brown has been identified as the suspect in a multi-agency search near the...
Suspect identified, considered ‘armed & dangerous’ during search at Columbia’s Colony Apartments
Officials say all the students were safely evacuated from the bus.
Lexington Co. school bus catches fire with students on board
COVID-19 vaccination cards are being required more frequently.
Newly proposed SC law would make it a crime to ask about vaccine status
FILE PHOTO
Sheriff: Firearms taken during multiple car break-ins in Richland County
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
New version of omicron reported, dubbed ‘stealth omicron’

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT: Cooler temps on the way, showers by Friday, and a frigid weekend in store
Sen. Lindsey Graham speaks on the Russia-Ukraine situation during a news conference at the...
Graham calls for immediate sanctions on Russia, supports sending American troops to Europe
More than 150 potential candidates pre-registered for the event, which tracks with pre-pandemic...
Lexington Two holds teacher recruitment fair amid statewide shortage, seeking to fill 115 positions for next year
A map displays the states, colored in red, calling for a balanced budget amendment to be added...
Graham, SC Republicans call for balanced budget amendment to be added to US Constitution