Lexington Two holds teacher recruitment fair amid statewide shortage, seeking to fill 115 positions for next year

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) -With South Carolina seeing its highest number of teacher vacancies in more than two decades, school districts across the Midlands are stepping up their recruiting efforts.

Lexington School District Two held its annual teacher recruitment fair on Tuesday, looking to fill classroom needs for next year.

The district says it is looking to bring around 115 teachers on board for the 2022-2023 school year, and the recruitment fair is key to that effort.

More than 150 potential candidates pre-registered for the event, which tracks with pre-pandemic recruitment fairs.

“We’re real proud of that turnout,” Dr. Angela Cooper, Lexington Two’s Chief Human Resources Officer, said.

Lexington Two’s recruiting come as districts across the state are struggling to find and retain quality teachers.

The Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention, & Advancement’s (CERRA) 2021 South Carolina Annual Educator Supply & Demand Report found more that there were than a thousand teacher vacancies statewide to start this school year.

This represents a 50 percent jump from the year before.

A recent statewide survey from SC-TEACHER, a group that studies teacher recruitment and retention, looked at the reasons why 220 Midlands teachers across five school districts left their jobs.

The top reason teachers cited for leaving the profession is “because I wanted to take a job more conveniently located or because I moved.”

In her two-decade long career, Cooper said this tracks with what she’s seen anecdotally as society has become more mobile.

“When I first began my career, it was more likely that a candidate would be interested in staying on board with you for a large part of their career, if not all of it,” she said. “That’s not the society that we have now anywhere and that does not exclude our teacher population.”

She also noted that there are fewer applicants in traditional teaching education programs are “continuing to dwindle,” yielding fewer graduates entering the workforce.

Of the nearly 6,000 teacher departures outlined in SC-TEACHER’s survey, 15 percent reported COVID-related issues and burnout.

“Teaching is a very demanding job even on a good year,” Cooper said. “And here we are in uncharted waters with the pandemic. It brings additional psychosocial stressors to the teaching field that make things even more difficult, and clearly compensation is obviously a hot topic right now.”

As part of its budget request for the 2022-23 fiscal year, the South Carolina Department of Education is looking to raise teacher salaries by two percent.

Lexington Two’s teacher attrition rate is about 10 percent.

“It has grown a little bit,” Cooper said. “I would say that maybe two percent up from maybe eight percent overall so we have seen some increase there, and most of that due to the mobile society.”

In addition to the 115 teaching positions the district is hoping to fill for next year, Lexington Two has around 15 current openings, primarily in special education.

While the focus Tuesday was on staffing up for next year, district officials say if they were able to find qualified applicants for those current openings through the recruitment fair, they would fill those positions immediately.

The district employs around 650 teachers, and 1,270 total staff. The balance of that group includes support staff, maintenance staff, nurses and teacher assistants.

Due to ongoing staffing needs in all departments, Lexington Two is getting creative.

“In the past we have not had a specific job fair,” Cooper said. “But knowing that we are now staffing all year, we are considering and developing what we’re excited about where we go out and have a job fair where we will invite all job categories, not just teaching.

According to the district, that event would be held in the spring.

Lexington Two officials say they’re able to offer smaller class sizes than other districts in the Midlands as a medium-sized district. Additionally, they’re offering $2,500 signing bonus for new hires in special education, foreign language and middle and high school English, math, science and social studies.

