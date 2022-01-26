Fiber repair in Bishopville may impact 911 calls

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - Officials in Bishopville say that fiber repair happening Wednesday night may impact 911 calls in the area.

The repairs are expected to happen around 11 p.m. and could last two to three hours.

Officials say they are working with Frontier Communications to minimize any impacts to 911 calls.

If you try to call 911 during this time and experience problems, you can call 803-486-1451, 803-486-1707 or 803-484-1723.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.