SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Fiber repair in Bishopville may impact 911 calls

(Source: WMC Action News 5)
(Source: WMC Action News 5)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - Officials in Bishopville say that fiber repair happening Wednesday night may impact 911 calls in the area.

The repairs are expected to happen around 11 p.m. and could last two to three hours.

Officials say they are working with Frontier Communications to minimize any impacts to 911 calls.

If you try to call 911 during this time and experience problems, you can call 803-486-1451, 803-486-1707 or 803-484-1723.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Harrison Brodrick Brown has been identified as the suspect in a multi-agency search near the...
Suspect identified, considered ‘armed & dangerous’ during search at Columbia’s Colony Apartments
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
New version of omicron reported, dubbed ‘stealth omicron’
COVID-19 vaccination cards are being required more frequently.
Newly proposed SC law would make it a crime to ask about vaccine status
FILE PHOTO of a baby's feet. (Source: Pixabay)
Infant successfully surrendered to Lexington Medical Center
Deputies responded to 7708 Fairfield Rd. (Felicity’s Bar) near Oaks Hill Golf Club for reports...
Two arrested for murder of woman in December bar shooting

Latest News

The new data comes amid after Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott sounded the alarm about guns...
Columbia PD reports 48 illegally possessed guns seized since New Year
Sumter Co. Sheriff's Office responds to allegations
Sumter Co. Sheriff's Office responds to allegations
Prison
Charlotte woman sentenced after pleading guilty to sex trafficking a 13-year-old
You may have heard the term cryptocurrency, or Bitcoin, but what exactly does that mean, and...
New $264 million cryptocurrency mining facility coming to Upstate