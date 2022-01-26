SkyView
Claims totaling $65M filed against estates of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh by victims in 2019 boat crash

By Steven Ardary
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Victims of a 2019 boat crash have filed claims against the estates of Paul Murdaugh and his mother, Maggie Murdaugh.

The claims filed in Colleton County on Monday total $65 million in wrongful death and personal injury claims.

The family of 19-year-old Mallory Beach, who was killed in the crash near Parris Island, filed claims of $25 million against each estate claiming wrongful death of Beach.

Two survivors of the crash, Morgan Doughty and Miley Altman have also filed claims against the estates totaling $15 million.

Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and her son, Paul, 22, were found gunned down at their hunting property in the rural Colleton County community of Islandton on June 7, 2021.

Paul Murdaugh was facing charges in the 2019 death of Beach. The attorney general’s office has since dropped those charges.

The patriarch of the family, disgraced lawyer Alex Murdaugh has since been indicted on dozens of claims and charges of money laundering and fraud.

