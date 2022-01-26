Aiken County schools to switch to year-round schedule for 2023-24

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County school board approved a modified calendar for the 2023-24 school year that will include more breaks throughout the year instead of a long summer break.

Schools will not be on the modified year-round calendar for the 2022-23 school year.

The school system says with this new modified calendar, students will be in school the same amount of days as the current schedule. Instead of a long summer, there will be longer breaks at other times throughout the year.

The board settled on the decision at the meeting Tuesday night and opened with parents up at the mic.

Both spoke out against the year-round school model, questioning whether it would help with remediation as proposed.

“Modified calendar doesn’t address how student are being taught, just the when,” said parent Jacob Nim.

Superintendent King Laurence stood his ground on why he thinks the model needs to be implemented sooner rather than later.

“It provides strategic breaks to reduce burnout, it provides time for intervention,” said Laurence.

Ultimately, plans for the year-round school for the 2022-23 school year failed. However, subsequent motions on plans for the following year caused confusion among parents, and even the board members themselves.

“We did vote to approve the 2023-2024 calendar, did we not,” asked Dr. John Bradley, board chairman.

With confused murmurs from the crowd, Jason Crane said: “My understanding was that we were changing the motion, and had to vote to change the motion, and I thought we were going to vote to approve the motion.”

Parents we spoke to were left confused on if the year-round school had passed for the 2023-2024 school year instead.

According to the district, the year-round modified calendar will be in place for the year after next.

One parent tells us the modified calendar, even pushed back to 2023, could create a massive headache for him to rearrange custody over the new breaks.

“I have week to week custody with my kids as soon as school gets out every summer, and I have that for the duration of the summer. So immediately, I didn’t like the idea because they’re taking the time that I have established with my children and they’re taking that away from me,” said parent Mark Allgood.

Many parents like Allgood will need to make plans for the new changes coming in 2023.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.