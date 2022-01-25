UPDATE: 6-month-old child shot and killed in northwest Atlanta identified

ATLANTA, G.A. (CBS46) - UPDATE (CBS46) — The child tragically killed during a shootout in northwest Atlanta has been identified as Grayson Fleming.

UPDATE (CBS46) — According to Atlanta Police, a 6-month-old child was shot on Anderson Avenue. It appears the baby was caught in crossfire between two unknown people.

The shooting occurred on the 200 block of Anderson Avenue.

This has been the 3rd shooting of a child in Atlanta this year. There have been about a dozen murders in Atlanta so far in 2022.

Atlanta Police Department Chief Rodney Bryant said during a press conference that they will work through the night to find the people who are responsible.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens was also at the scene. Dickens said he was there because he wanted the family to know that the city cares.

The baby was taken to Grady Hospital where the baby died.

Our hearts are broken for the loss of this innocent child. We mourn this unfathomable tragedy tonight with the family. Please join us in keeping them in your hearts & prayers.



This kind of lawlessness must end, & these criminals must be held accountable.https://t.co/wzD73DEeRk — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) January 25, 2022

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.