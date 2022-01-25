SkyView
UPDATE: 6-month-old child shot and killed in northwest Atlanta identified

By Catherine Catoura, Joyce Lupiani
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, G.A. (CBS46) - UPDATE (CBS46) — The child tragically killed during a shootout in northwest Atlanta has been identified as Grayson Fleming.

UPDATE (CBS46) — According to Atlanta Police, a 6-month-old child was shot on Anderson Avenue. It appears the baby was caught in crossfire between two unknown people.

The shooting occurred on the 200 block of Anderson Avenue.

This has been the 3rd shooting of a child in Atlanta this year. There have been about a dozen murders in Atlanta so far in 2022.

Atlanta Police Department Chief Rodney Bryant said during a press conference that they will work through the night to find the people who are responsible.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens was also at the scene. Dickens said he was there because he wanted the family to know that the city cares.

The baby was taken to Grady Hospital where the baby died.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

