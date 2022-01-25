SkyView
Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: Making useful products out of plastics

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In today’s Talkin’ Trash Tuesday, what you just threw in your trash could instead be something you proudly display in your home.

Gail Wilson is the president of Anchor Shred and Recycle Company. And Hadia Ghandour is the founder and CEO of Inspired Plastics. These women have joined forces to create amazing products made by harvesting locally recycled plastic.

They joined WIS TV Midday to show some of the many pieces they make from #2 and #5 plastics. The women are trying to educate the public on how to implement better recycling techniques. Doing so opens up a whole new world of products including key chains, refrigerator magnets, coasters, and decorative tiles.

To see the products that are for sale, go to https://inspiredplastics.com/.

And to contact Anchor Shred & Recycle Company, visit https://anchorshredandrecycle.com/#intro.

