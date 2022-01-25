RCSD looking for man caught on camera stealing $2,000 worth of jewelry

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man who allegedly stole items from a Columbia Walmart.

Deputies say a man was caught on camera stealing more than $2,000 worth of jewelry from the Walmart on Two Notch Road.

DO YOU RECOGNIZE HIM? He walked into Walmart on Two Notch Road and stole more than $2,000 worth of jewelry from a display case.



If you have info on this or any other crime, please submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at https://t.co/vpbEOdqfLS. You may remain anonymous. pic.twitter.com/Bb73o9CsnB — Richland County Sheriff's Dept. (@RCSD) January 25, 2022

According to RCSD, the man can be seen in surveillance footage walking into the store and taking the jewelry from a display case.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department encourages anyone with information to submit tips to Crime Stoppers, and tips can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.