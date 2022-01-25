RCSD looking for man caught on camera stealing $2,000 worth of jewelry
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man who allegedly stole items from a Columbia Walmart.
Deputies say a man was caught on camera stealing more than $2,000 worth of jewelry from the Walmart on Two Notch Road.
According to RCSD, the man can be seen in surveillance footage walking into the store and taking the jewelry from a display case.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department encourages anyone with information to submit tips to Crime Stoppers, and tips can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.