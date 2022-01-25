SkyView
Multiple agencies searching for wanted man in Columbia

Several Columbia Police Department vehicles and law enforcement officers at the Colony...
Several Columbia Police Department vehicles and law enforcement officers at the Colony Apartments.(Dwayne Perry, WIS)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A multiple-agency search is underway in Columbia for a wanted man.

The Columbia Police Department tweeted Tuesday at 9:20 a.m. that it was helping another agency search for a wanted male suspect from another jurisdiction near the Colony Apartments.

Photo of several Columbia Police Department vehicles at the Colony Apartments in response to a...
Photo of several Columbia Police Department vehicles at the Colony Apartments in response to a wanted man.(Kerri Sharpe)

At this time, police say there is no danger to the public.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

