Multiple agencies searching for wanted man in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A multiple-agency search is underway in Columbia for a wanted man.

The Columbia Police Department tweeted Tuesday at 9:20 a.m. that it was helping another agency search for a wanted male suspect from another jurisdiction near the Colony Apartments.

Photo of several Columbia Police Department vehicles at the Colony Apartments in response to a wanted man. (Kerri Sharpe)

At this time, police say there is no danger to the public.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.