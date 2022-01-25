Missing urns and cremains: Chapin man opens mailbox to find empty envelope

CHAPIN, S.C. (WIS) - A Chapin man went to his mailbox hoping to find his brother-in-law’s urns and ashes, but found an empty, open envelope instead.

The man’s brother-in-law passed away in Wisconsin, and the family sent the ashes through the U.S. Postal Service to Columbia.

But those ashes never arrived.

The only thing that came -- an empty, ripped envelope.

“The package was ripped open and all the contents were gone inside,” the man said. “It shouldn’t have gone as far as it did. If the package was ripped open, I feel I should have been notified as well as the management team. That would have saved a lot of this back and forth and confusion. I just hope they handle it better than they did in the near future.”

The man said his box requires a key to get inside. The only people who can gain access are the postal worker and himself.

Trying to find his belongings, he contacted the post office. After contacting workers at the office, they were able to find his urns and ashes.

He said his wife was extremely happy to have the remains back.

USPS Proposed Response:

The Postal Service’s goal is to provide quality service to all postal customers. In this instance, we first wish to offer our condolences to the family and a sincere apology for the unintended delay in delivering this important package. The Postal Service is keenly aware of the sensitivity of this matter. Local management reports the cremated remains sent through the mail have been delivered to the customer.

The U.S. Postal Service is the only shipping company that ships cremated remains and has a number of resources available to assist customers with properly shipping cremated remains. This includes requirements to place visible markings on the shipment, to ensure proper handling as the package moves through the postal network.

Customers can visit our website for more information. There is a special kit available specifically designed for shipping cremated remains, which can be ordered. In addition, the USPS YouTube channel has a video showing customers how to properly ship cremated remains. Funeral home providers should also have protocols in place to ship cremated remains.

