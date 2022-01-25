Lexington-Richland 5’s “urgent call” for substitute teachers leads 54 to apply

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - IRMO, Sc. – (WIS) COVID-19′s impact is being felt in the classroom, and in Lexington Richland School District 5, this has left many students without teachers.

After issuing an “urgent call” for substitutes almost two weeks ago, the district says reinforcements are on the way. 54 people have responded to the district’s request at this point.

According to district officials, those applicants are in the beginning stages of the hiring process.

District Superintendent Dr. Akil Ross was not available for an interview on Monday, but had previously said that it may take some time before applicants are eligible to enter the substitute pool. Each substitute must first pass a background check and complete a five-hour course on classroom management.

“The turnaround is when they complete the screenings, the five-hour tests, the background check comes back clear, the TB test comes back, when we get all of that in then they are eligible to actually enter a class,” Ross said.

In addition to the 54 who responded to the district’s call for applicants, district officials say there are 104 potential substitutes in the final screening process.

The district’s substitute pool is currently 326 staffers strong, which is a 14 percent increase over how many active substitutes Lexington-Richland 5 had at the start of winter break.

However, even with that pool of substitutes, Omicron’s spread left the district with a peak of 117 unfilled classes on January 13. Because of this, they made the temporary move to switch all district schools to e-learning until Wednesday, January 19.

Ross said a number of factors go into the decision to transition schools to virtual learning, including a consideration of students who may be without food or water in the event of a closure, and whether adequate instruction, safety and supervision can be provided.

Though students have returned to the classroom, the need for substitutes persists.

Lexington-Richland 5′s COVID-19 dashboard shows that as of January 20, 193 staff members are out either due to COVID-19 isolation or quarantine. That number does not include additional non-COVID-19 related absences.

1,954 students district-wide are out as well.

Ross said that staffing issues are not unique to Lexington-Richland 5.

“It’s not a Lexington District 5 issue,” he said. “This is all over our state, all over our nation. Schools need help. And so we appreciate our partners. Those who say, ‘Hey, I can do a half a day so I’ll sign up.’ Those who say, ‘I can do a class here and so I’ll sign up.’”

