Lexington police search for suspects in safecracking, burglary incidents

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects in several safecracking and burglary incidents.

The incidents happened on November 19 at the Tropical Grill and Marco’s Pizza on Sunset Boulevard, according to police.

If you have any information, call Detective Alewine at 803-358-7262.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.