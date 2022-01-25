SkyView
Lexington police search for suspects in safecracking, burglary incidents

Two suspects pictured in a business in Lexington. Both are accused of several safecrackings and burglaries.(Lexington Police Department)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects in several safecracking and burglary incidents.

The incidents happened on November 19 at the Tropical Grill and Marco’s Pizza on Sunset Boulevard, according to police.

If you have any information, call Detective Alewine at 803-358-7262.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

