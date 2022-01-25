SkyView
Infant successfully surrendered to Lexington Medical Center

FILE PHOTO of a baby's feet. (Source: Pixabay)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Officials say a baby was surrendered to Lexington Medical Center under Daniel’s Law.

Daniel’s Law (Safe Haven for Babies Act) allows parents to surrender their newborn baby to a designated location in order to prevent people from abandoning newborns in dangerous conditions.

The baby girl was surrendered on January 21 and weighed 8 pounds 7 ounces and was 20 inches long.

Lexington County DSS took custody of the baby and placed her into a licensed foster home.

A permanency planning hearing is scheduled for March.

