Infant successfully surrendered to Lexington Medical Center

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Officials say a baby was surrendered to Lexington Medical Center under Daniel’s Law.

Daniel’s Law (Safe Haven for Babies Act) allows parents to surrender their newborn baby to a designated location in order to prevent people from abandoning newborns in dangerous conditions.

The baby girl was surrendered on January 21 and weighed 8 pounds 7 ounces and was 20 inches long.

Lexington County DSS took custody of the baby and placed her into a licensed foster home.

A permanency planning hearing is scheduled for March.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.