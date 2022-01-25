The future of Richland Co.’s emergency rental assistance uncertain as leaders wait for Treasury to act

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Earlier this month, SC Housing got the green light from the U.S. Treasury to move $22 million towards emergency rental assistance for Richland County residents.

More than two weeks later, it’s unclear to Richland County’s Administrator Leonardo Brown if or when that money will be available allowing Richland County’s rental program may resume.

The $22 million is federal money originally given to SC Housing as part of the Treasury’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

That federal program sent money to states and urban communities for help with rent and utilities in an effort to head off eviction and keep people in homes.

South Carolina received two different pots of money for the effort.

It received $364.6 million to help the state’s 39 more rural counties. SC Housing runs that program.

SC Housing Chief Communications Officer Chris Winston told WIS on Monday $128.7 million has so far been allocated, helping 14,000 residents stay in their homes and avoid evictions.

Seven urban counties, including Richland, received their own allotments and had to run their own programs.

Richland County received a total of $22.5 million and used it all. Its program is now no longer processing applications.

In November, talks began about using SC Housing excess funds to replenish Richland County’s program.

The U.S. Treasury published its’ blessing in early January for the $22 million to move from the SC Housing program to the Richland County program.

Additionally, the Treasury ok’d $10 million to be moved to Charleston County’s program.

Neither Winston nor Brown said their organizations have received information from the Treasury on when the $22 million will be sent.

Winston sent a statement reading in part: SC Housing has sent $32 million to the US Treasury on behalf of Richland and Charleston counties. We are unsure if those counties have received the funding or what they’re next steps are.

Brown said the county is “hopeful” the money arrives soon but is not counting on the idea that it will.

“You want to make sure that you don’t give people information and they go off thinking that this is going to happen no matter what, and then for whatever reason, something doesn’t happen,” he said.

He went on to state: “But until we receive those funds, we’re not going to count those funds until we are able to actually take that money and put it in the hands of those renters that need assistance with rent and utilities.”

Richland County’s program website was last updated Jan. 12, stating:

The County has requested additional funding and will resume processing applications by priority status once funds are received. Currently, there is no estimated timeline for how soon this could occur.

Charleston County’s ERA website reflects a similar pause.

WIS requested a comment from the Treasury on when the money will be transferred. It has not yet received a response.

