FIRST ALERT: Cooler temps on the way, showers by Friday, and a frigid weekend in store

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The clouds will break up and the temps cool back off tonight!

wis (wis)

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· You might need your ice scraper as temps dip back into the mid 30s tonight.

· Temps dip down into the mid 20s Thursday morning with upper 40s for highs.

· A coastal low brings a 30% chance of showers with highs in the upper 40s.

· A brief dash of snow cannot be ruled out Friday night into Saturday morning.

· Cold and breezy with highs only reaching the low 40s Saturday.

· Very cold for Saturday night with lows down to near 20!

wis (wis)

First Alert Weather Story:

We’ve got plenty of clouds this evening, but the clouds break up as a cold front pushes to our south. This will allow our temps to drop a little more tonight into the mid 30s.

wis (wis)

High pressure builds from the north and keeps us dry with partly cloudy skies Wednesday. High temps are in the upper 40s.

wis (wis)

Thursday morning is cold with lows in the mid 20s. Highs reach the upper 40s once again with sunny skies as high pressure continues to dominate our weather from the northeast.

wis (wis)

Friday is also quite cold and clouds increase making it a cloudy day. A coastal low pressure system brings a 20-30% chance of showers by the afternoon, mainly east of Columbia. Highs are in the upper 40s. The low moves north and east and strengthens doing so over the Atlantic. This spills really cold air to the south and could spark a brief snow shower leaving a dash of snow overnight into Saturday morning. Lows dip down to 29 Saturday morning and the winds are breezy out of the north with gusts up to 25mph. This will make it feel like the mid teens during the morning hours Saturday.

wis (wis)

wis (wis)

wis (wis)

wis (wis)

wis (wis)

wis (wis)

wis (wis)

Highs reach the low 40s with partly cloudy skies Saturday. High pressure moves over the region which calms our winds down. A large trough in the jet stream sits over the eastern seaboard and funnels in a really cold airmass. Lows Saturday night into Sunday morning get down to 20!

wis (wis)

wis (wis)

Skies are partly cloudy Sunday with highs reaching the upper 40s.

Tonight: Few clouds with temps falling into the mid 30s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and cooler with highs near 49.

Thursday: Sunny and cold. Lows in the mid 20s and highs reaching the mid to upper 40s.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, breezy, and cold. Highs in the low 40s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s.

Monday: Sunny skies and warmer with highs reaching the mid 50s.

wis (wis)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.