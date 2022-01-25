SkyView
Emergency SNAP Benefits to run through at least February

The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA.
By Connor Lomis
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Emergency SNAP food aid allotments have been approved for February, according to a spokesperson for the South Carolina Department of social services.

The program provides expanded financial aid for food purchases.

However, it is unclear if the benefits will be available beyond February.

More than 300,000 South Carolina households are receiving this aid. It’s about an average of $179 per month.

About a month ago, South Carolina was granted an extension through January. A spokesperson for Governor Henry McMaster confirmed it would be a month-to-month decision on the program moving forward.

This story will be updated with more information.

