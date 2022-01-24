SkyView
Sheriff: Firearms taken during multiple car break-ins in Richland County

By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Multiple car break-ins occurred over the weekend, according to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott.

36 thefts have been reported in Richland County since Friday, and according to deputies, 12 of those thefts involve missing firearms.

Lott says the majority of the cars broken into had reports of broken windows.

Deputies encourage the community to remove all valuables from vehicles, including weapons.

“These thieves are targeting vehicles to find guns and they are succeeding,” Sheriff Lott said.

Lott says locking car doors is not enough, and he encourages the community to safely store guns to help prevent incidents like this from happening.

