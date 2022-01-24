SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

SC gas prices rise slightly, remain at $3 per gallon

The average price at the pump rose 0.4 cents last week in the state, according to GasBuddy’s...
The average price at the pump rose 0.4 cents last week in the state, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of some 3,000 gas stations statewide. The average price for a gallon of regular gas remained at $3.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:47 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices across South Carolina rose slightly over the past week and petroleum analysts say additional increases are possible.

The average price at the pump rose 0.4 cents last week in the state, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of some 3,000 gas stations statewide. The average price for a gallon of regular gas remained at $3.

That’s 2.6 cents higher than a month ago and 85 cents higher than a year ago.

“With oil prices remaining elevated, average gas prices inched up in most states over the last week even as gasoline demand weakened, a testament to how concerned oil markets are with unrest in oil-producing nations, GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said. “With all eyes on the Russia/Ukraine situation, oil will likely remain north of $80 per barrel, with additional volatility. Prices could rise even more significantly if there is any further deterioration in the situation.”

The cheapest gas price in the state as of Monday morning had gas at $2.74 per gallon, while the most expensive recorded was 75 cents higher at $3.49, GasBuddy said.

Click here to find the cheapest gas where you live.

GasBuddy found the cheapest gas in the Lowcountry at $2.83 per gallon at a North Charleston gas station.

The national average rose 1.8 cents over the last week and is now averaging $3.32 per gallon. That’s up 3.3 cents from one month ago and is up 92 cents from a year ago.

“For now, I don’t expect any immediate fireworks at the pump, but the trend of rising gas prices will likely persist as worries continue to overpower weak global consumption,” De Haan said.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina announces schedule change for this upcoming Thursday.
Gamecocks to host Rebels, not Huskies Thursday Night
wis
FIRST ALERT: Sunshine this afternoon with milder air moving in
Tank lost his first snowball fight -Frank R.
PHOTOS: Snow in the Midlands
It’s not clear where this dog was found or how it was reported, but officers with the Horry...
Charges pending against owner after dog left abandoned in freezing rain in Horry County
Although the snow has mostly melted away, the memories are sure to stay.
‘I felt like a little kid again:’ the Midlands reacts to snow

Latest News

Some schools are going online Friday, while others are both Thursday and Friday.
LIST: Midlands school districts going virtual due to inclement weather forecast
wis
FIRST ALERT: Sunshine this afternoon with milder air moving in
South Carolina announces schedule change for this upcoming Thursday.
Gamecocks to host Rebels, not Huskies Thursday Night
FILE PHOTO
Bryant keys South Carolina comeback, beats Georgia 83-66