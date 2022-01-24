Lexington Co. school bus catches fire with students on board

GASTON, S.C. (WIS) - A school bus caught on fire in Gaston while students were on board Monday morning, according to the Lexington County Fire Service.

Fire services responded to the 400 block of Wayne Street near Highway 321 around 7:15 a.m.

Officials say all the students were safely evacuated from the bus.

The engine apartment of the bus was said to be the cause of the fire.

