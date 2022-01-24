SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Lexington Co. school bus catches fire with students on board

Officials say all the students were safely evacuated from the bus.
Officials say all the students were safely evacuated from the bus.(County of Lexington)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTON, S.C. (WIS) - A school bus caught on fire in Gaston while students were on board Monday morning, according to the Lexington County Fire Service.

Fire services responded to the 400 block of Wayne Street near Highway 321 around 7:15 a.m.

Officials say all the students were safely evacuated from the bus.

The engine apartment of the bus was said to be the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

South Carolina announces schedule change for this upcoming Thursday.
Gamecocks to host Rebels, not Huskies Thursday Night
wis
FIRST ALERT: Sunshine this afternoon with milder air moving in
Tank lost his first snowball fight -Frank R.
PHOTOS: Snow in the Midlands
It’s not clear where this dog was found or how it was reported, but officers with the Horry...
Charges pending against owner after dog left abandoned in freezing rain in Horry County
Although the snow has mostly melted away, the memories are sure to stay.
‘I felt like a little kid again:’ the Midlands reacts to snow

Latest News

The average price at the pump rose 0.4 cents last week in the state, according to GasBuddy’s...
SC gas prices rise slightly, remain at $3 per gallon
File photo of at-home COVID-19 tests.
DHEC: 140K at-home rapid Covid tests now available for pickup in SC
Jonathan Moreno
Trial set for former Rock Hill officer for controversial arrest that sparked protests
Anti-vaccine activists gathered at the Lincoln Memorial Sunday in Washington, D.C. to protest...
Thousands protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates in DC rally