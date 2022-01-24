SkyView
FIRST ALERT: Clouds build tonight, stick around for a brief warm day

By Adam Clark
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Warmer air and cloudy skies are in store for us tonight and Tuesday.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight lows are in the upper 30s, much warmer. No frost scrapers needed tomorrow AM!

· Clouds build in tonight and temps warm up to 60 Tuesday afternoon.

· A cold front pushes in Tuesday night and that cools us of to 50 Wednesday afternoon.

· Thursday is chilly with lows in the mid 20s and highs only getting into the upper 40s.

· Showers are possible Friday with a 30% chance in the afternoon, highs are in the upper 40s.

First Alert Weather Story:

We are near 38 tonight, much warmer than many of our previous mornings.

Clouds are building from the south tonight as a low pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico moves east over Florida. This low’s moisture will stay to the south, so we are not expecting any rain showers in the Midlands. But parts of the Lowcountry could see a few sprinkles.

A cold front moves through Tuesday night into Wednesday and that cools our temperatures down with morning lows in the mid 30s and highs near 50 by the afternoon. Skies are partly cloudy.

Thursday is downright cold. Lows are in the mid to low 20s and highs reach the mid to upper 40s. Skies are sunny as high pressure settles over the region.

A coastal low brings a 30% chance of some showers Friday. Right now it mainly looks like rain as high temps are in the upper 40s by the afternoon. Overnight the skies clear as cold dry air comes in from the north. Lows are down to 29 and we have the chance of some icy spots on roadways from the leftover moisture from Friday afternoon. So that’s something to look for especially Saturday morning!

Saturday is cold as temps don’t get past the mid 40s with partly cloudy skies.’

Tonight: More clouds with temps in the upper 30s to near 40.

Tuesday: Cloudy with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and cooler with highs near 50.

Thursday: Sunny and cold. Lows in the mid 20s and highs reaching the mid to upper 40s.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers. Highs in the low 50s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy and cold. Highs in the 40s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 40s.

