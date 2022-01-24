SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

DHEC: 140K at-home rapid Covid tests now available for pickup in SC

File photo of at-home COVID-19 tests.
File photo of at-home COVID-19 tests.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is distributing 140 thousand at-home rapid Covid-19 tests across South Carolina Monday.

DHEC said to date, the agency ordered more than two million test and has received about 140,000 of them.

We’re told the test kits, each containing two tests, has been distributed to DHEC public health departments (PHDs) around the state for community use and will be available for pickup beginning Monday, Jan. 24.

“These at-home rapid tests are easy to use”, according to DHEC. “The tests have received emergency use authorization and provide a result in minutes as opposed to hours or days.”

South Carolinians can visit DHEC’s testing locator to confirm whether their local PHD has at-home rapid tests available.

The agency mentioned that at-home rapid test are in limited supply and residents are not guaranteed a test when attempting to acquire one.

Copyright 2022 FOX Carolina. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

South Carolina announces schedule change for this upcoming Thursday.
Gamecocks to host Rebels, not Huskies Thursday Night
wis
FIRST ALERT: Sunshine this afternoon with milder air moving in
Tank lost his first snowball fight -Frank R.
PHOTOS: Snow in the Midlands
It’s not clear where this dog was found or how it was reported, but officers with the Horry...
Charges pending against owner after dog left abandoned in freezing rain in Horry County
Although the snow has mostly melted away, the memories are sure to stay.
‘I felt like a little kid again:’ the Midlands reacts to snow

Latest News

Anti-vaccine activists gathered at the Lincoln Memorial Sunday in Washington, D.C. to protest...
Thousands protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates in DC rally
Then-Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden talks to Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., at a...
Black Democrats in South Carolina giving Biden mixed reviews
Some schools are going online Friday, while others are both Thursday and Friday.
LIST: Midlands school districts going virtual due to inclement weather forecast
wis
FIRST ALERT: Sunshine this afternoon with milder air moving in