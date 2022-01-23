SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Texas deputy fatally shot at traffic stop; gunman took off

Officials in Texas say a constable deputy has died after a driver fired multiple shots at him...
Officials in Texas say a constable deputy has died after a driver fired multiple shots at him during a traffic stop early Sunday.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 8:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Officials in Texas say a constable deputy has died after a driver fired multiple shots at him during a traffic stop early Sunday.

Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap identified the fallen deputy as 47-year-old Cpl. Charles Galloway.

Houston police are handling the investigation.

Police Chief Troy Finner says witnesses saw a man get out of his vehicle and fire multiple shots at the deputy. The gunman got away.

Heap says Galloway had been with the constable’s office for about 12 and a half years. He says the deputy mentored and trained numerous younger officers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tank lost his first snowball fight -Frank R.
PHOTOS: Snow in the Midlands
WIS
FIRST ALERT: Black Ice possible this morning, chilly this afternoon with sunny skies
FILE - This photo shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.
FBI: Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito’s murder in notebook
Lexington, SC: Carmelita Cureton
Snow makes its way to the Midlands!
Tow truck driver shot multiple times in Richland County, deputies investigating
Two wanted in connection with shooting of tow truck driver in Richland County

Latest News

Ethan Miller works on his taxes at home in Silver Spring, Md., Friday, Jan., 21, 2022. Tax...
Taxpayers face overloaded IRS as filing season opens Monday
wis
FIRST ALERT: Sunshine this afternoon with milder air moving in
A deputy in Texas was fatally shot early Sunday morning.
"This is senseless." Texas deputy fatally shot at traffic stop
FILE - A worker wearing a face mask to protect from the coronavirus uses a blower to clean the...
Beijing district orders mass virus testing ahead of Olympics