FIRST ALERT: Slick roads are possible into Sunday morning, then milder weather moves in

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up! Some roads could be slick into Sunday morning.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight is a First Alert. With lingering moisture on the ground and overnight temperatures falling into the upper teens and lower 20s, some slick spots are possible on roads for portions of the Midlands. Be careful. Otherwise, check on your pets, plants and elderly neighbors tonight. It will be bitterly cold.

· By Sunday afternoon, high temperatures will rise into the lower 50s under mostly sunny skies.

· Temperatures will climb into the mid 50s Monday under sunny skies.

· A few showers could develop Tuesday. Rain chances are around 30%. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

· Colder weather pushes back into the area by Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.

· Some more wet weather could move back into the area by Friday or into next weekend. However, our models don’t have a good handle on the weather system at this time.

First Alert Weather Story:

Be careful tonight through your Sunday morning. Some roads could be slick.

In fact, your Sunday morning is a First Alert. Temperatures will be well below freezing, reaching the upper teens and lower 20s. However, with lingering snow and ice around the area, that will likely create some slick spots here and there for parts of the Midlands. Please be extra careful while driving through your early Sunday morning.

Also, with the cold, remember to care for your pets, plants and elderly neighbors.

By Sunday afternoon, highs will climb into the low 50s under mostly sunny skies.

On Monday, we’ll see more sunshine. It will be a bit milder, with high temperatures in the mid 50s.

Even milder weather will push in for Tuesday. Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s. An area of low pressure moving along the Northern Gulf Coast could produce a few rain showers in our direction Tuesday. For now, rain chances are around 30%. We’ll watch the forecast for you. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Colder weather moves back into the area Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s.

Then, Friday and next weekend get a bit interesting.

Some of our forecast models are hinting at the chance for another wintry system to move into the Palmetto State. It’s still several days out. For now, our forecast models don’t have a good handle on the weather system that could push in, so check back in with the forecast over the next several days for updates.

For now, though, a few showers are possible Friday and Saturday with highs in the 40s.

First Alert Tonight: Clear Skies and Cold. Slick spots possible. Overnight low temperatures in the upper teens and lower 20s.

Alert Day Sunday: AM Slick Roads. Mostly Sunny and Cool. High temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Monday: Mostly Sunny and Cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy and Chilly. A Few Showers (30%). Highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy and Chilly. Highs in the upper 40s.

Thursday: Mostly Sunny and Chilly. Highs in the mid 40s.

Friday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Shower Chance (30%). High temperatures in the upper 40s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower (20%). Highs in the mid 40s.

