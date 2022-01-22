SkyView
NYPD: 1 officer killed, 1 wounded in Harlem shooting

The shooting was the third time in four days that officers have been injured by gunfire on the job.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 8:12 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — An officer has been killed and another gravely injured after responding to a domestic disturbance call in Harlem, according to a law enforcement official.

A suspect was also wounded in the shooting, says the official, who is not authorized to speak publicly and did so on condition of anonymity.

The shooting was the third time in four days that officers have been injured by gunfire on the job.

An officer was wounded in the leg Tuesday night in the Bronx during a struggle with a teenager who also shot himself.

A narcotics detective was shot in the leg Thursday on Staten Island.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

