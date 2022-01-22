SkyView
Jewish leaders urge worship attendance after hostage siege

FILE - The Congregation Beth Israel synagogue is shown, Jan. 16, 2022, in Colleyville, Texas....
FILE - The Congregation Beth Israel synagogue is shown, Jan. 16, 2022, in Colleyville, Texas. Jewish leaders are calling for a strong turnout at worship services this weekend as a statement of defiance against growing antisemitism. The calls come after last Saturday's 10-hour standoff at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, where authorities say British national Malik Faisal Akram voiced antisemitic conspiracy theories while holding four people hostage.(Brandon Wade | (AP Photo/Brandon Wade, File))
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(AP) - Jewish leaders throughout the U.S. are calling for a strong turnout at this weekend’s worship services in defiance of antisemitic acts such as last weekend’s hostage siege at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas.

“SHOW UP IN SHUL THIS SHABBAT ... IN DEFIANCE/JOY/TO SEE FELLOW JEWS,” tweeted Deborah Lipstadt, who is President Biden’s nominee as a special envoy to confront antisemitism abroad.

Rabbi Jeffrey Myers of the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh agreed. “Do not let the antisemites terrorize us and win by keeping us out of our sacred spaces,” Myers wrote.

He survived the 2018 mass shooting at his synagogue.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

