FIRST ALERT: Heads up! Tracking periods of freezing rain and snow in the Midlands tonight, then slick roads through Saturday AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Prepare for sleet, freezing rain and snow in the Midlands tonight. Then, black ice will be a problem Saturday morning.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight is a First Alert. We’re tracking periods of freezing rain, sleet and snow in the Midlands through tonight. Some ice and snow accumulations are likely.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for parts of the Midlands through 7 a.m. Saturday.

· A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of the Midlands through 7 a.m. Saturday.

Again, ice and snow accumulations could cause some problems on the roads tonight into Saturday morning. Watch out for black ice!

High temperatures warm into the low 40s Saturday afternoon under mostly sunny skies. That should help any lingering snow and ice to melt. But our temperatures will be below freezing again into Sunday morning.

Sunday brings more sunshine to the Midlands and highs in the 40s and lower 50s.

More sunshine is expected Monday with a few showers on Tuesday.

First Alert Weather Story:

Heads up! Today is an Alert Day as a winter weather system brings a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet wintry mix is likely here in the Midlands Friday and Saturday, and freezing rain and ice will likely be the main headlines with this event.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for parts of the Midlands until 7 a.m. Saturday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of the Midlands until 7 a.m. Saturday.

Stay weather aware as we move through your Friday night. A weather system to our east has pushed a bit farther east, giving way to periods of sleet and freezing rain. However, with that eastward push, it’s allowed colder temperatures to move in, which will increase the potential for snow to develop in parts of the Midlands.

Let’s be patient for snow. First, parts of the area will see a glaze of ice on some elevated surfaces. We’re mainly tracking about a .10″ of ice here and there for most of the Midlands. The eastern and southeastern Midlands will have slightly higher amounts of ice. In fact, these areas could see up to .25″ of ice.

As move move through late this evening and tonight, we’ll likely have snow developing from north to south. Parts of the Central Midlands could see up to .5″ to 1″ of snow. Some locally higher amounts are possible. We believe northeastern areas of the Midlands will likely see more than an inch of snow. Some areas, especially under the Winter Storm Warning, could see possibly up to 1.5″ to 2″ of snow.

When we’re talking about potential ice accumulations, the eastern parts of the Midlands will likely see about a tenth up to a quarter of an inch of ice. Other areas will likely see less than a tenth of an inch of ice.

Temperatures will be falling into the low to mid 20s. That means we’ll likely have icy spots on the roads, bridges and overpasses tonight into early Saturday morning. Watch out for black ice.

High temperatures will be low 40s by Saturday afternoon. We’ll see plenty of sunshine.

Any lingering moisture that doesn’t melt Saturday will likely freeze again Saturday night as temperatures dip below freezing again.

Sunday brings mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower 40s.

Highs will be in the mid 50s by Monday under mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday brings a few showers and highs in the low 50s.

First Alert Tonight: Cloudy Skies. Wintry Mix and Periods of Snow. Cold and Breezy. Low temperatures in the 20s.

Alert Day Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Early AM Flurries Possible (20%). Slippery Roads. Cold. Highs in the lower 40s.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy and Chilly. High temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50.

Monday: Mostly Sunny and Chilly. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy and Chilly. A Few Showers (30%). Highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy and Chilly. Highs near 50.

Thursday: Mostly Sunny and Chilly. Highs in the mid 40s.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). High temperatures in the upper 40s.

