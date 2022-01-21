SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

West Columbia police searching for runaway teen

West Columbia police searching for runaway teen
West Columbia police searching for runaway teen(West Columbia Police Department)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 17-year-old.

Jesica Noleia Reyes-Rodriquez is believed to have left her North Street home in West Columbia on January 19, according to WPD.

Jesica is described as a Hispanic female who is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, call the West Columbia Police Department at 803-794-0721 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

WIS
FIRST ALERT: A wintry mix is likely for parts of the Midlands Friday into Saturday morning
WIS
FIRST ALERT: Wintry Mix today with some snow showers possible tonight
Some schools are going online Friday, while others are both Thursday and Friday.
LIST: Midlands school districts going virtual due to inclement weather forecast
Chapin High School player takes plea deal
Attorney of Chapin High School football star accused of sexual assault speaks out
According to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, David B. Galloway has been charged with...
Chapin High School football player takes plea deal and will not serve jail time

Latest News

WIS
FIRST ALERT: Wintry Mix today with some snow showers possible tonight
Tow truck driver shot multiple times in Richland County, deputies investigating
Tow truck driver shot multiple times in Richland County, deputies investigating
SCDOT has all hands on deck, with all 2,500 employees on standby.
SCDOT and Dominion Energy gearing up for second storm in less than a week
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
DHEC reports 13,898 new cases Friday