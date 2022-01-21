West Columbia police searching for runaway teen

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 17-year-old.

Jesica Noleia Reyes-Rodriquez is believed to have left her North Street home in West Columbia on January 19, according to WPD.

Jesica is described as a Hispanic female who is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, call the West Columbia Police Department at 803-794-0721 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

