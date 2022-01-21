SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Oldest living person in the US dies at 115

Thelma Sutcliffe, of Omaha, Nebraska, was 115 years and 108 days old when she died.
Thelma Sutcliffe, of Omaha, Nebraska, was 115 years and 108 days old when she died.(KETV via CNN Newsource)
By KETV staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 7:27 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) – The oldest living person in the United States has died.

Thelma Sutcliffe, of Omaha, Nebraska, was 115 years and 108 days old when she died.

She was born on Oct. 1, 1906, sharing the date with former President Jimmy Carter.

Sutcliffe survived two bouts of breast cancer over the course of her life.

Her friends said she died very peacefully.

Copyright 2022 KETV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WIS
FIRST ALERT: A wintry mix is likely for parts of the Midlands Friday into Saturday morning
Some schools are going online Friday, while others are both Thursday and Friday.
LIST: Midlands school districts going virtual due to inclement weather forecast
According to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, David B. Galloway has been charged with...
Chapin High School football player takes plea deal and will not serve jail time
Chapin High School player takes plea deal
Attorney of Chapin High School football star accused of sexual assault speaks out
WIS
FIRST ALERT: Wintry Mix today with some snow showers possible tonight

Latest News

Bags of Lidl spinach are being recalled for possible listeria contamination.
Recall: Some bags of Lidl-brand frozen chopped spinach may pose listeria risk
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
US, Russia far apart on Ukraine crisis as top diplomats meet
Meat Loaf, whose "Bat Out Of Hell" album is one of the all time bestsellers, has died, family...
Meat Loaf, ‘Bat out of Hell’ rock superstar, dies at 74
The energy giant also has tips on how residents can stay safe in the event of a power outage.
Dominion Energy preps workers, residents for potential winter weather, outages