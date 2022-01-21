SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Judge: University of Florida can’t stop faculty in cases conflicting with state

U.S. District Judge Mark Walker on Friday granted a preliminary injunction on a...
U.S. District Judge Mark Walker on Friday granted a preliminary injunction on a conflict-of-interest claim brought by six faculty members.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge has blocked the University of Florida from enforcing a policy that restricted faculty members from providing expert testimony in cases that conflict with positions taken by the state of Florida.

U.S. District Judge Mark Walker on Friday granted a preliminary injunction on a conflict-of-interest claim brought by six faculty members.

But he left in place for the time being a school policy that requires faculty members to get permission when signing legal briefs in court cases.

The six professors had sued the school, claiming it infringed upon their First Amendment rights by requiring them to get approval before serving as witnesses in outside cases.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WIS
FIRST ALERT: A wintry mix is likely for parts of the Midlands Friday into Saturday morning
WIS
FIRST ALERT: Wintry Mix today with some snow showers possible tonight
Some schools are going online Friday, while others are both Thursday and Friday.
LIST: Midlands school districts going virtual due to inclement weather forecast
Chapin High School player takes plea deal
Attorney of Chapin High School football star accused of sexual assault speaks out
According to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, David B. Galloway has been charged with...
Chapin High School football player takes plea deal and will not serve jail time

Latest News

A border marker, between the United States and Canada is shown just outside of Emerson,...
Florida man charged after 4 found dead at Canada-US border
A stage in place for the March for Life rally is reflected on a wet camera stand on the...
Anti-abortion protesters optimistic at March for Life in DC
Virginia Beach, Va., Public Works crews prepare Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, morning for snow from...
Rare blast of snow, ice takes aim at Southeast US coast
FILE - Nurse Mary Ezzat prepares to administer a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to Jessica M.,...
Booster shots needed against omicron, CDC studies show