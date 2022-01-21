Furry Friend Friday: Maddie

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Maddie is a 7-year-old kitty waiting on a second chance at a forever home.

Maddie was adopted back in 2014 as a tiny kitten. Unfortunately, the owner’s health was declining and they had to bring her back to us. Maddie was very scared and confused for the first several weeks of being back at Pawmetto Lifeline. She’s now been back for over 2 months hoping someone will take her home permanently this time.

Maddie is a super sweet girl that loves to cuddle and sit in your lap. She will run up to you for attention as soon as you walk in the room. She loves to flop on her side for belly pets and purrs loudly to let you know she is pleased. Maddie is super chill and laid back. You will almost always find her napping in her favorite pineapple bed throughout the day. She is great with the other cats at Pawmetto Lifeline and doesn’t seem concerned about dogs either.

One of Maddie’s favorite things to do is eat. While Maddie certainly makes a beautiful plus size queen, her weight can be very dangerous to her health, especially as she ages. She is currently 22 pounds. We hope to find an adopter that is committed to helping Maddie lose the weight she needs to get healthy. She is not a cat that you will be able to leave food out for all day. Her adopter and new veterinarian will need to come up with a diet plan for Maddie and encourage her to be more active so she can live a long, healthy life.

