FIRST ALERT: Get ready for a wintry mix in parts of the Midlands Friday into Saturday morning

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking a wintry mix in the Midlands Friday into early Saturday morning.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. A few scattered showers are possible early as a cold front moves east. Rain becomes a bit more spotty late tonight. It will be cold with overnight low temperatures in the 30s.

Heads up! Friday and Saturday are Alert Days.

· A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Midlands Friday through Saturday morning.

A system will likely bring a wintry mix to the Midlands Friday into early Saturday morning.

Right now, we have a 60% chance of a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain and some snow in your forecast for Friday, but this will mainly be a freezing rain event that will likely produce ice. Some wet snowflakes could mix in late Friday night into early Saturday for parts of the Midlands However, this is not a classic snow setup for the Midlands.

High temperatures will be in the 30s Friday, then in the 40s Saturday.

Sunday brings more sunshine to the Midlands and highs in the 40s and lower 50s.

More sunshine is expected Monday with a few showers on Tuesday.

First Alert Weather Story:

Heads up! A wintry mix is likely here in the Midlands Friday and Saturday, and freezing rain and ice will likely be the main headlines with this event.

A cold front will move east of the Midlands tonight, bringing a few more scattered showers to the area. The rain will become a bit more spotty later tonight and overnight. Low temperatures will be in the 30s.

Then, our weather will change in a big way Friday and Saturday as a winter weather system pushes in.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Midlands Friday until Saturday morning.

Our forecast models are in better agreement bringing a wintry system to the Midlands Friday. However, some of our forecast models are still pushing some of this moisture a bit east for Friday.

For now, as we move through Friday, with a cold air mass in place at the surface and warmer air nudged in in the mid levels of the atmosphere, we’ll likely see rain changeover to a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet early in the day into the afternoon. But most of the day Friday will feature freezing rain and the potential for ice to develop on power lines and trees, which could lead to some power outages in the Midlands and some travel concerns.

Our forecast models say that the sleet/freezing rain mix will likely changeover to potential wet snowflakes late Friday night into early Saturday morning, but those wet flakes would likely develop for parts of the Midlands. That means, everyone will NOT see snow in this event. The chance of a wintry mix Friday is at 60%.

A few snow flurries are possible early, early Saturday morning. That chance is around 20%. Some slick spots are also possible early on. By afternoon, high temperatures will be in the low 40s.

When we’re talking about potential ice accumulations, the eastern parts of the Midlands will likely see about a tenth up to a quarter of an inch of ice. Other areas will likely see less than a tenth of an ice of ice.

For snow, we’re not expecting much. But if we do see any snow, we would likely see about a dusting of snow for most of our area on mainly grassy and elevated surfaces. A few of our east and northeast counties could see a dusting up to one-half inch. If you’re looking for more substantial snow, you’ll have to head northeast toward North Carolina.

Let’s emphasize this again. This is mainly a freezing rain and ice event for the Midlands. This event is not a classic setup for a majority snow event for the Midlands or the Palmetto State. So, do not expect a lot of snow out of this event Friday/Saturday. It’s just not in the cards for us this time.

High temperatures will be in the 30s on Friday, then in the low 40s by Saturday.

Sunday brings partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 40s.

Highs will be in the mid 50s by Monday under mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday brings a few showers and highs in the low 50s.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers, especially early (60%). Low temperatures in the low 40s.

Alert Day Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Wintry Mix Possible (60%). Freezing Rain and Ice Likely. Some snow could mix in late. Highs in the mid 30s.

Alert Day Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Early AM Flurries Possible (20%). Slippery Roads. Cold. Highs in the lower 40s.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy and Chilly. High temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50.

Monday: Mostly Sunny and Chilly. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy and Chilly. A Few Showers (30%). Highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy and Chilly. Highs near 50.

Thursday: Mostly Sunny and Chilly. Highs in the mid 40s.

