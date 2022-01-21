Dominion Energy preps workers, residents for potential winter weather, outages

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With the potential for severe winter weather comes increased chances of power outages, and Dominion Energy says they’re working around the clock to ensure the safety of their customers.

“Safety is the number one priority,” says spokesperson Paul Fischer.

As a customer, there are, however, several ways you can ensure your own safety ahead of a winter storm, and that includes charging your phone so you can stay connected.

“We understand there is no good time for a power outage,” Fischer says, “but the best way for us to respond efficiently and effectively is for those customers to report those outages to us.”

Through the Dominion Energy app, you can report any outages or problems, so ensuring you have a charged phone and strong signal is important for the company to respond to outages as quickly as possible. You can also report outages by calling (888-333-4465) or clicking here.

Outages are most often caused by trees and tree limbs falling on power lines, and with the chance of frozen precipitation and strong wind comes increased potential for downed lines.

Though upper parts of the state saw more outages than the Lowcountry this past weekend (LINK: https://www.live5news.com/2022/01/16/dominion-energy-responds-winter-storm-outages-sc/), Fischer says there are Dominion Energy sites in strategically placed locations across the state. In the event there are thousands of outages in the Lowcountry, getting your power up and running again could come down to reporting that outage as soon as possible.

Below are tips from Dominion Energy to ensure your safety ahead of any potential storms:

Just as our crews are preparing now in advance of the storm, we urge our customers to do the same . · Some of the steps customers can take to prepare include packing an emergency kit with flashlights, batteries and a portable radio, first aid kit and enough bottled water and non-perishable food to last several days.

· The Dominion Energy app is the quickest and easiest way to report power outages . To ensure timely and efficient restoration of service, customers should report their outage through the Dominion Energy app, which is free in the Apple and Google Play stores.

Stay away from downed power lines . Always assume downed power lines are energized and dangerous. Keep in mind the downed lines may not always be visible and use extra caution when walking outside after a storm. Report any downed lines to 888-333-4465.



Fischer says there are also more than 2,000 company employees and dozens more out-of-state workers who serve during events like this. These workers are often on-call and leave their own homes to serve customers.

“It’s not the preparation that we do in the days or the weeks ahead of a forecast,” Fischer says. “It’s really the preparation that we do year-round that’s going to make a difference for the safety and reliability of our system.”

