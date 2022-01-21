SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

‘A Christmas Story’ sequel set with Peter Billingsley reprising role as Ralphie, reports say

The "A Christmas Story" House and Museum is in Cleveland, where the iconic movie was filmed....
The "A Christmas Story" House and Museum is in Cleveland, where the iconic movie was filmed. Actor Peter Billingsley, who played Ralphie, is pictured here in 2003.(AP Photos/Jason Miller/AP Images for A Christmas Story House and Museum)
By Emily Van de Riet and Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) – Break out the leg lamp because a sequel to “A Christmas Story” is in the works nearly 40 years after the original’s debut.

The Hollywood Reporter said Legendary and Warner Bros. are producing the sequel to the 1983 holiday classic, with Peter Billingsley starring as Ralphie once again.

The original movie was set in the 1940s on Cleveland Street with 9-year-old Ralphie desperately dreaming of having a Red Ryder BB gun under the tree.

The sequel will be titled “A Christmas Story Christmas” and is intended to premiere on HBO Max. Production is set to begin in Hungary in February, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film will be set in the 1970s as adult Ralphie returns to his Cleveland Street house to “deliver his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had growing up,” as he reconnects with his childhood friends and accepts “the passing of his Old Man,” The Hollywood Reporter wrote.

A prior sequel was made in 2012 called “A Christmas Story 2.” It is unclear if the plot of “A Christmas Story Christmas” will take the 2012 plot into account.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WIS
FIRST ALERT: Wintry Mix today with some snow showers possible tonight
WIS
FIRST ALERT: A wintry mix is likely for parts of the Midlands Friday into Saturday morning
Some schools are going online Friday, while others are both Thursday and Friday.
LIST: Midlands school districts going virtual due to inclement weather forecast
Chapin High School player takes plea deal
Attorney of Chapin High School football star accused of sexual assault speaks out
According to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, David B. Galloway has been charged with...
Chapin High School football player takes plea deal and will not serve jail time

Latest News

March For Life rally draws crowd from across the country, including one group who drove 30 hours fro
Tow truck driver shot multiple times in Richland County, deputies investigating
Two wanted in connection with shooting of tow truck driver in Richland County
Virginia Beach, Va., Public Works crews prepare Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, morning for snow from...
Rare blast of snow, ice takes aim at Southeast US coast
A stage in place for the March for Life rally is reflected on a wet camera stand on the...
Anti-abortion protesters optimistic at March for Life in DC
WIS
FIRST ALERT: Wintry Mix today with some snow showers possible tonight