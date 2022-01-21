SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Actor, comedian Louie Anderson dies at age 68

Louis Anderson, winner of the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for...
Louis Anderson, winner of the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for 'Baskets,' poses in the press room at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By LYNN ELBER
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Louie Anderson, whose more than four-decade career as a comedian and actor included his unlikely, Emmy-winning performance as mom to twin adult sons in the TV series “Baskets,” died Friday. He was 68.

Anderson died at a hospital in Las Vegas of complications from cancer, said Glenn Schwartz, his longtime publicist. Anderson had a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, Schwartz said previously.

Anderson won a 2016 Emmy for best supporting actor for his portrayal of Christine Baskets, mother to twins played by Zach Galifianakis. Anderson received three consecutive Emmy nods for his performance.

He was a familiar face elsewhere on TV, including as host of a revival of the game show “Family Feud” from 1999 to 2002, and on comedy specials and in frequent late-night talk show appearances.

Anderson voiced an animated version of himself as a kid in “Life With Louie.” He created the cartoon series, which first aired in prime time in late 1994 before moving to Saturday morning for its 1995-98 run. Anderson won two Daytime Emmy Awards for the role.

He made guest appearances in several TV series, including “Scrubs” and “Touched by an Angel,” and was on the big screen in 1988′s “Coming to America” and in last year’s sequel to the Eddie Murphy comedy.

Anderson also toured regularly with his stand-up act and as a stand-up comedian.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WIS
FIRST ALERT: A wintry mix is likely for parts of the Midlands Friday into Saturday morning
Some schools are going online Friday, while others are both Thursday and Friday.
LIST: Midlands school districts going virtual due to inclement weather forecast
According to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, David B. Galloway has been charged with...
Chapin High School football player takes plea deal and will not serve jail time
WIS
FIRST ALERT: Wintry Mix today with some snow showers possible tonight
Chapin High School player takes plea deal
Attorney of Chapin High School football star accused of sexual assault speaks out

Latest News

A border marker, between the United States and Canada is shown just outside of Emerson,...
Florida man charged after 4 found dead at Canada-US border
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Geneva Friday meeting with his Russian counterpart amid...
US: Russia, US on ‘clearer path’ to understanding on Ukraine
A giraffe was born Jan. 17 on what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday, the San Diego...
Newborn giraffe dies at the San Diego Zoo two days after birth
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Open hearing sought on trial evidence in Floyd’s killing