SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Tri County Tech graduates new class of power linemen days after winter storm takes out power

Tri County Technical College graduated eight linemen from their program today and celebrated...
Tri County Technical College graduated eight linemen from their program today and celebrated with a skills rodeo.(FOX Carolina)
By Grace Runkel
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina’s next generation of power linemen are graduating and it comes the same week as thousands around the Upstate experienced how important the job is first hand.

As last weekend’s winter storm moved through the southeast, it left more than 16,000 in the South Carolina without power, according to Duke Energy. 

The power linemen program at Tri County Technical College gives students a 12-week crash course in all the necessary skills to launch a career: climbing poles, installing cross arms and performing pole rescues.

Today, the eight most recent graduates showcased their skills at the end-of-class rodeo.

Graduate Dequavious Mayfield said he was tired of plant work and wanted to try something new, so he enrolled.

“When you climb up you ask yourself, ‘Is my equipment going to go out? Am I going to fall?’ Mayfield said. “And you will fall -- it comes with the territory -- but you dust yourself off and try again.”

More than 2,600 already work in the field, but state data projects about 800 will need to be hired in the next few years to keep up with demand.

Course instructor James Guthrie said the employers are already waiting.

“They’re telling me that they’re begging for help,” he said. “They can’t find help or can’t find experienced help especially.”

For more information in the Tri County Technical College’s Program, click here. 

Copyright 2022 FOX Carolina. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

WIS
FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Watch moves in Friday
According to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, David B. Galloway has been charged with...
Chapin High School football player takes plea deal and will not serve jail time
Some schools are going online Friday, while others are both Thursday and Friday.
LIST: Midlands school districts going virtual due to inclement weather forecast
WIS
FIRST ALERT: A wintry mix is likely for parts of the Midlands Friday into Saturday morning
Generic photo of bullets
Sheriff: Teen brothers responsible for multiple Richland County shootings

Latest News

Christopher Michael Gambrell, 23, of Camden, was arrested in connection to a sexual...
Kershaw Co. man arrested in sexual exploitation of minor case
Some schools are going online Friday, while others are both Thursday and Friday.
LIST: Midlands school districts going virtual due to inclement weather forecast
Deputies search for missing teen
Richland Co. deputies search for missing teen
WIS
FIRST ALERT: A wintry mix is likely for parts of the Midlands Friday into Saturday morning