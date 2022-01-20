SkyView
SC State to conduct classes virtually Friday

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(Live 5)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Due to an inclement weather forecast for the region, South Carolina State University announced classes will be conducted online Friday, Jan. 21.

Only essential employees should report to the campus for work Friday. Other employees are expected to work from home, and employees are encouraged to check in with supervisors about their status.

According to a press release, the university’s cafeteria will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 5-7 p.m. Friday and the Pitt dining area will be closed.

SC State officials also advise students to be cautious while driving or walking in potentially slippery weather conditions.

Students and faculty are asked to log on to the university’s Blackboard app during regularly scheduled class times.

