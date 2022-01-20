Richland Co. deputies search for missing teen

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager who could be in Lexington or Richland County.

Elissa Luker, 16, was last seen wearing a Hello Kitty hoodie, red checkered pants, carrying a black book bag and getting into a gray or silver four-door sedan, according to deputies.

Luker has medical issues and needs medication. Investigators believe Luker may be in Richland County or Lexington County.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

